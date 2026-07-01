Lee stays grounded, takes flight at ICTSI Pinewoods

BAGUIO – Tiffany Lee overcame the toughest conditions of the week with a gritty one-over-par 73, stretching her lead to four strokes over Harmie Constantino and moving 18 holes away from capturing the ICTSI Pinewoods Challenge crown at Pinewoods Golf and Country Club here on Wednesday, July 1.

Battling strong mountain winds that sent shots veering off line throughout the day, Lee relied on patience, controlled ball flight and steady execution to separate herself from the field.

“The wind was definitely the game-changer. It changed a lot – my plans and a lot of shots I was trying to hit,” said Lee.

“I just tried to keep it low, lower than yesterday – my ball flights. In putting, I was trying to stay stable because of the hard wind, so I was trying to choke down a little bit, trying to stay as grounded as possible – and yeah, play with the wind,” she added.

The 17-year-old Korean mixed four birdies with three bogeys, and a double bogey on the fifth, highlighted by an opening birdie on No. 2 and a three-birdie burst over a four-hole stretch from No. 8. Her resilience enabled her to post the day’s joint-best score despite the demanding conditions.

With a 36-hole total of 142, counting her first round 69, Lee heads into the final round of the P1 million championship in prime position to secure another Ladies Philippine Golf Tour title.

A victory would mark another milestone in her young career. Lee first grabbed the spotlight by winning the 2024 Lakewood Championship as a junior before capturing the Splendido Taal Championship in her professional debut later that year. A subsequent dip in form forced the former junior standout to rebuild both her swing and confidence.

Now back in contention, Lee acknowledged that sleeping on a sizeable lead presents a different challenge.

“Both excited and nervous for tomorrow. It’s been a while since I was leading. It’s definitely great pressure but I’m also excited about my game,” she said.

“I’ll just do my best, keep the game that I have and enjoy. Leading by four, I should never lose my focus,” Lee stressed.

While she enjoys a comfortable cushion, the chasing pack features proven champions capable of mounting a comeback on one of the country’s most unpredictable layouts.

Constantino matched Lee’s 73, highlighted by an eagle on the par-5 No. 14, to seize solo second at 146. Fresh from ending a year-long title drought with a dominant victory at Caliraya Springs, Constantino loomed as a serious threat entering the final day.

Chanelle Avaricio carded a 76 but remained in the hunt despite slipping to third at 147. Five shots behind Lee, she is still very much in the hunt on a Pinewoods layout where fortunes can change with a single gust of wind.

Monica Mandario bogeyed two of her last three holes to finish with a 76 for a 149 total, while Mafy Singson struggled with a 78 after a 72 to drop to fifth at 150.

Daniella Uy salvaged a 77 with a birdie on the 17th but stayed nine shots off the pace at 151, Gretchen Villacencio also struggled in the wind, carding a 78 for 152, while Martina Miñoza shot a 76 for 153.

Princess Superal failed to bounce back from an opening 75, limping home with a 79 to fall to 154.

Reigning Order of Merit champion Sarah Ababa likewise found the conditions unforgiving, posting a second straight 78 for a 156 total, tying Seoyun Kim, who stumbled with an 82. Yvon Bisera also succumbed to the swirling winds, closing with an 81 for 157.

With Pinewoods expected to test the field once again, Lee knows four shots offer little comfort on a course where the mountain winds can erase leads in a matter of holes. One more composed round, however, would complete her return to the LPGT spotlight.