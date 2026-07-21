‘Captain Phillips’ brings talent to Kyoto

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Mike Phillips has finally put an end to the speculations surrounding his professional career after signing a two-year contract with the Kyoto Hannaryz in the Japanese B.League, the team announced Tuesday, July 21.

The 24-year-old Phillips, who suited up briefly for San Juan in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL), is set to bring his tenacity and talent to a league where a couple of Filipinos, including his Gilas Pilipinas teammates AJ Edu and Dwight Ramos, are also competing.

“I’m truly honored and grateful for the opportunity to join the Kyoto Hannaryz organization and the B.LEAGUE. During my college years, I had the chance to play in several tournaments in Japan, and those experiences left a strong impression on me,” said Phillips.

“I’m excited to return and experience the passion for basketball in Japan once again. I’m looking forward to giving my all every day alongside my teammates and competing hard for the Kyoto fans and community throughout the season,” he added.

Phillips becomes the third Filipino cager to suit up for Kyoto as an Asian Quota import, following Jamie Malonzo, who had a brief stint with the Hannaryz, and Matthew Wright.

Prior to his sudden departure from the Knights, the athletic 6-foot-8 forward had a fitting exit with De La Salle, where he and Jacob Cortez spearheaded the Green Archers’ title run in the UAAP Season 88 men’s basketball finals.

Phillips, who served as team captain, was named Finals MVP and won his second UAAP crown after the Green Archers defeated their modern-day rivals, the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons, in three games.

His most recent campaign came with Gilas Pilipinas in the FIBA World Cup Asia Qualifiers earlier this month, where he and the Nationals suffered a shutout after falling to both New Zealand and Australia.

Phillips’ move to Japan also puts an unexpected twist on the forecast that had him touted as the No. 1 overall pick in next year’s PBA Draft.