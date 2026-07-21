CSB gets back on track with win over Enderun

Games Wednesday:

(Ninoy Aquino Stadium)

1 p.m. — UST vs Southern Storm

3 p.m. — HCM vs Enderun

5 p.m. — CSB vs Letran

College of Saint Benilde came back from a set down to repel Enderun Colleges, 21-25, 27-25, 25-18, 25-22, for a rebound win in the 2026 Shakey’s Collegiate National Invitationals on Tuesday, July 21, at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

The Lady Blazers capitalized on their gutsy second-set fightback to turn the tables around and frustrate the listless Lady Titans for their second victory in three starts.

Rookie winger Mhonniecka Soliven blasted 20 points on 18 kills and two aces to steer CSB back in the win column of the competition backed by Shakey’s Pizza Parlor, Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken, Potato Corner, and R and B Milk Tea following a four-set loss to University of Santo Tomas on Monday to improve to a 2-1 win-loss record.

“Marami pa ring bagay na nagla-lack pero I think mas magi-improve pa kami sa mga next games namin,” Soliven said.

Camila Bartolome added 19 markers built on 14 attacks, including the match-clinching crosscourt kill, four kill blocks and an ace, while Mary Grace Borromeo and Fionna Inocentes added nine points each for the Lady Blazers, who managed to snatch the win despite throwing away 31 points on errors.

CSB encountered tough resistance from Enderun in the closing stretch of the fourth set after the Lady Titans cut the Lady Blazers’ six-point lead to 22-21 following a hit by Althea Botor.

Bartolome and Soliven answered with back-to-back hits before Enderun saved a match point. Bartolome then smashed the finishing hit to end the one-hour, 57-minute battle in the tournament supported by Jetour, Baic, Eurotel, Victory Liner Rent & Go, F2 Logistics, Summit Natural Drinking Water, PusoP.com and Smart Sports.

The Lady Blazers face Letran in a rematch of the NCAA Season 101 finals on Wednesday.

Enderun, which squandered two set-point advantages in the second frame, dropped their third game to remain winless at the bottom of the standings.

The Lady Titans were a point away from taking the second set, 24-22, but allowed CSB to string three straight points to swing the momentum. Enderun saved a point but a Bartolome kill followed by Jasmine Salvani’s costly attack error tied the match at one set apiece.

Botor scored 15 of her 16 points on spikes while Salvani and Aurea Alvaro had 12 and 11 markers, respectively, for Enderun.

The Lady Titans attempt to end their slump against guest team Ho Chi Minh City Volleyball Club of Vietnam on Wednesday.

All games in the competition, backed by technical partners Philippine Sports Commission, Commission on Higher Education, Mikasa, Asics, Rigour Technology and Team Rebel Sports, are available live and on-demand via PusoP.com livestream and Solar Sports.