PLDT eyes spot in qualifying round vs Galeries Tower

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Games Tuesday

(Filoil Centre)

4 p.m. – PLDT vs Galeries Tower

6:30 p.m. – Farm Fresh vs Choco Mucho

PLDT tries to move closer to the semifinals when it clashes with Galeries Tower in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the Filoil Centre in San Juan City on Tuesday, March 10.

A victory for the High Speed Hitters in their 4 p.m. tussle with the Highrisers would send them to the crossover four-team qualifying round, where the two winners will automatically advance to the semifinals.

Sporting a 5-1 record, PLDT hopes to ride the crest of its back-to-back wins over Farm Fresh and ZUS Coffee with Savi Davison unleashing a conference-high 32 points against the Foxies.

Davison is expected to banner the High Speed Hitters’ frontline anew along with Kianna Dy, Alleiah Malaluan and Majoy Baron in boosting their campaign for another title.

Standing in their way is Galeries Tower, which is out to end a two-game skid – it lost to heavyweights Creamline and Choco Mucho that dropped them to 2-4 near the bottom standings.

Coach Clarence Esteban hopes to see the same firepower the Highrisers displayed in their four-set win over fancied Nxled Chameleons two weeks back where they banked on their balanced scoring anchored on Erika Deloria, Roselle Baliton, Gayle Pascual and Jean Asis.

Meanwhile, Choco Mucho looks to improve its 3-3 mark when it tangles with Farm Fresh (2-4) at 6:30 p.m.

The Flying Titans are slowly finding their groove, coming off wins over Nxled and Galeries as Sisi Rondina, Kat Tolentino and Eya Laure continue to fuel the team’s all-around game.

But expect Farm Fresh to crawl out of a two-game slump with its own troika of Trisha Tubu, Ces Molina and Royse Tubino.