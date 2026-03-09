Hallasgo, Arbois Jr. impress in Tokyo Marathon

Filipino runners Christine Hallasgo and Arlan Arbois Jr. delivered outstanding performances while proudly representing the Philippines in the 2026 Tokyo Marathon recently.

Hallasgo and Arbois proved they are world-class as they competed against a tough field at the Tokyo Marathon, one of the most prestigious races in the World Marathon Majors, as both athletes showed remarkable strength and composure in the 42.195-kilometer course.

Hallasgo ran a controlled and determined race, breaking her personal best and further establishing herself as one of the country’s leading marathoners.

She recorded a personal best 2:42:13, improving from her previous 2:49:27 time and finishing 43rd overall as her performance reflected months of disciplined preparation, resilience, and the drive to compete at the highest level.

Arbois, on the other hand, delivered a historic run of his own.

Maintaining a strong pace throughout the race, he surged to a new personal best while also setting a new Philippine record in the men’s marathon with his time of a 2:19:57, which surpassed his previous 2:24:23 mark to finish 103rd among 8,240 runners in the men’s division.

The achievement marks a major milestone in his career and places him among the country’s fastest distance runners.

Together, Hallasgo and Arbois, backed by Pocari Sweat Philippines, carried the pride of the Philippines onto one of the world’s biggest marathon stages.

With the support of their hydration partner, their performances stand as a testament to dedication, perseverance, and the relentless pursuit of excellence as they prepare for the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games.