A helping hand

Beauty and wellness mogul Rei Anicoche-Tan has stepped forward to extend help to tricycle drivers and delivery riders affected by rising fuel costs and ongoing economic challenges.

Tan said she was moved to tears upon seeing long lines of riders and drivers gathered outside her building in Angeles City, Pampanga, many of them waiting overnight in hopes of receiving assistance.

Acting quickly, Tan announced an initiative where she would sell some of her personal belongings, with proceeds going directly to fuel assistance for riders.

Dubbed “Byahe Kalinga,” the project was aimed at providing free full tanks of fuel to at least 100 riders.

The program quickly drew a larger crowd than expected. Moved by their persistence, Tan decided to expand the assistance.

“Bale 100 lang po dapat ang free gas, pero di ko po natiis din,” she said, explaining that while 100 would receive full tanks, additional beneficiaries would be given fuel vouchers. “Yung 100, full tank. Yung from 101-200, magbibigay na lang ako ng tig-500-peso voucher.”

The program also included a surprise rice distribution later in the day.

Tan took to social media to express gratitude to those who supported her efforts.

“Thank you so much sa lahat na bumili ng gamit ko… dahil sa inyo, eto na, makakapagpa-FREE GAS na,” she shared.