‘Dad, patawad’: Imee Marcos on failing to watch over Bongbong

Senator Imee Marcos, in a Facebook video captioned “Dad, patawad, hindi ko talaga kinaya,” expressed regret for failing to honor her late father Ferdinand Marcos Sr.’s repeated request to look after her younger brother, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

In the video, the senator said she was asking forgiveness from her father for not being able to “watch over” her younger brother as instructed.

“Parating binibilin si Bongbong, bantayan mo ‘yung kapatid mo. Parating sinasabing ganun. Hindi ko nabantayan eh,” she recalled.

She explained that although she tried to carry out that role, she ultimately fell short. “Kaya dad, sinubukan ko talaga. Pinagpilitan ko. Nayayamot na nga sa akin si Bongbong. Alam ko naman. Pero hindi ko talaga kinaya,” she added, noting the obstacles and difficulties that prevented her from doing so.

The senator also disclosed that she and the President have not spoken for a long time, saying, “Hindi na kami nagkausap nang matagal. At hindi ko nababantayan. Kaya nagkulang ako.”

The video appears to be part of her Holy Week series on reflection, repentance, and forgiveness, titled “Pagsisisi at Pagpapatawad (Part 1),” posted on Holy Monday.

In the same video, Marcos shared a personal memory of her father’s practice of going on retreats during the Lenten season.

She said that when she was younger, she would wonder why he would spend Holy Week away from the family, retreating to the mountains of the Cordillera instead of taking a vacation.

According to her, her father explained that Holy Week was a time to reflect on one’s actions over the past year—identifying whom to forgive, from whom to seek forgiveness, and where one may have fallen short.

She added that he emphasized the importance of seeking guidance from the Holy Spirit on how to improve oneself in the coming year.

Drawing from this teaching, the senator said she now reflects on her own shortcomings, particularly in relation to her father’s expectations.

“Ngayon, iniisip ko na ang dapat ihingi ko ng tawad… Sa tatay ko, ihingi ko ng tawad na hindi ko nagampanan ‘yung utos niya, yung habilin niya,” she said. (Dhel Nazario)