Miguel returns as Lady Bulldogs head coach; Diego to become assistant

By MARK REY MONTEJO

For the third straight season, National University is changing the leadership in its women’s volleyball program.

This, after Norman Miguel, NU’s champion coach in Season 86, was reappointed to handle the Lady Bulldogs ahead of the UAAP Season 89 tournament.

“Welcome back to our Champion Head Coach Norman Miguel, alongside Assistant Coaches Regine Diego, Alvin Dumalaog, and Juvie Mangaring, as they lead the NU Women’s Volleyball team into an exciting new chapter,” the school wrote on its social media post.

“A new season. New challenges. The same championship mindset. The road to UAAP glory begins now. See you this upcoming UAAP Season!” it added.

It marked the third straight year that the squad will have a different coach at the helm and also a third head coaching role for Miguel with NU. His first call-up was in Season 81 until Season 82.

Miguel succeeded Diego, whose stint lasted just one season where the latter led NU to a 10-4 elimination campaign before falling short to the De La Salle Lady Spikers in the finals and missed the chance to complete a rare three-peat in the women’s division.

Diego, however, stays with NU as its assistant coach.

It was the same length of service that Diego’s predecessor in Sherwin Meneses did way back in Season 87 with the Lady Bulldogs, then spearheaded by Bella Belen and Alyssa Solomon.

Prior to that year Miguel also coached and won the championship in his second stint as chief tactician of the Belen-led Lady Bulldogs, beating the University of Santo Tomas Golden Tigresses.