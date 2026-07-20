2 Pinoy seafarers dead, dozens hurt in Black Sea drone strikes

By Trixee Rosel

Two Filipino seafarers were killed, 12 others injured, and one remains missing after drone strikes hit commercial ships in the northern Black Sea, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) confirmed Monday, July 20.

DMW Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac said four of the injured have already been repatriated to the Philippines for medical treatment, while authorities continue to monitor the condition of the others and search for the missing crew member.

The identities of the fatalities and the missing seafarer are being withheld pending notification of their families.

Cacdac stressed that the government is coordinating with Philippine embassies, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), licensed manning agencies, shipowners, and foreign authorities to assist the affected seafarers, locate the missing crew member, and provide support to the families of those who died.

The DMW reiterated its advisory urging Filipino seafarers to avoid voyages in high‑risk zones such as the northern Black Sea, which has been classified as a war‑like area amid the ongoing Russia‑Ukraine conflict.