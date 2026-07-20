BasketballHeadlinesSports

With MVP-like numbers, Justin Arana is likely be the PBA’s next big thing

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
Converge's Justin Arana (PBA Images)

Justin Arana has cranked up his game as Converge got the ball rolling for its redemption tour in the PBA Season 50 Governors’ Cup.

As he skillfully served his role as one of the FiberXers’ main men, Arana delivered back-to-back 30-10 games, sparking the team past Terrafirma, 105-103, and Macau, 149-124, en route to 3-0 and a share of the Group A lead with NLEX.

The 6-foot-7 bruiser banged in 31 and grabbed 10 rebounds in the victory against the Dyip then followed it up with a career-high 39 markers to go with 12 boards versus the Giant Pandas.

According to PBA stats chief Fidel Mangonon III, Arana’s 39 marked a new scoring record by a local for the Converge franchise, shattering the previous standard of 36 set by Alec Stockton in the 2024 Philippine Cup against San Miguel Beer.

Arana also joined Stockton in the list of homegrown players to score two straight 30-pointers in FiberXers’ history.

For such brilliance, Arana unanimously earned the PBA Press Corps’ nod as its Player of the Week for the period July 14 to 19, 2026.

“Wala namang special (preparations and actions),” Arana said when asked about his powerful performances to start the season-ending conference.

“Siyempre, ‘yun nga, kina-counter ko lang kung ano’ng depensa ang binibigay sa akin and luckily, pumapasok mga tira so thankful ako.”

Arana said he and his FiberXers’ teammates are further fueled by their desire to atone for their disappointing failure to reach the playoffs of the last Commissioner’s Cup.

“Ginagawa lang talaga namin, binibigay lang namin ang 100 percent. Talagang pinagtatrabahuhan namin, ayaw talaga naming maulit ‘yung last conference kaya nagtutulong-tulong kami,” said the fourth-year slotman, who beat Phoenix’s Ricci Rivero and TNT’s Rey Nambatac for the weekly citation given out by scribes covering the PBA beat.

Celtics-Heat game postponed as Covid measures deplete Heat
Indonesia ferry blast kills 2
GenSan forces Game 3 vs Batangas; Bacoor wins
UST judokas complete UAAP redemption campaign
Palace seeks cooperation
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Ryan Fox wins the British Open with a birdie on the final hole

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Ryan Fox wins the British Open with a birdie on the final hole
Golf Headlines Sports
Ajido, Santor bag bronze in Bangkok swimfest
Sports Swimming
Golden Tigresses notch back-to-back victories at Lady Blazers’ expense
Sports Volleyball
Gian Mamuyac putting friendships aside in first game against Rain or Shine
Basketball Headlines Sports