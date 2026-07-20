Majority of Filipinos disapprove of Marcos, distrust him; VP Sara retains majority ratings—survey

By Jel Santos

Majority of Filipinos continue to disapprove of President Marcos’ performance and distrust him, while Vice President Sara Duterte retains majority approval and trust ratings, a latest survey showed.

“Half of Filipino adults (50%) have a negative assessment of the President’s quarterly performance,” the Pulse Asia survey released on Monday, July 20, said.

“Appreciation for the same is more pronounced than indecision (29% versus 21%). In contrast, the Vice-President registers a small majority approval rating (56%),” it added.

Pulse Asia, meanwhile, said Duterte posted a 56 percent approval rating, giving her majority approval among respondents.

“Almost a third of the adult population (29%) is critical of the latter’s work while the rest (15%) expresses ambivalence on the matter,” it added.

The survey showed that the Chief Executive failed to obtain a majority approval rating across all geographic areas and socioeconomic classes, with majorities in the Visayas (53 percent), Mindanao (79 percent), Class ABC (58 percent), Class D (48 percent), and Class E (52 percent) expressing disapproval of his performance during the past three months.

In Metro Manila, Marcos received a 35 percent approval rating against a 43 percent disapproval rating, while in the rest of Luzon, his approval and disapproval ratings stood at 40 percent and 36 percent, respectively.

Meantime, Pulse Asia said Duterte received majority approval ratings in the Visayas (61 percent), Mindanao (89 percent), and among respondents in Classes D (57 percent) and E (70 percent).

In Metro Manila, the rest of Luzon, and Class ABC, her approval and disapproval ratings were nearly even at 40 percent versus 45 percent, 42 percent versus 41 percent, and 44 percent versus 35 percent, respectively.

The survey revealed that Marcos received a 28 percent trust rating, while 51 percent of respondents said they distrusted him and 21 percent were undecided.

In contrast, Duterte recorded a 58 percent trust rating, with 27 percent expressing distrust and 16 percent remaining undecided.

“Across geographic and socioeconomic subgroupings, distrust in the President prevails in

the Visayas (57%), Mindanao (77%), Class ABC (57%), and Class E (54%),” Pulse Asia stated.

“Additionally, big plurality to near majority distrust figures are recorded in Metro Manila (42%) and

Class D (49%). Virtually the same trust and distrust ratings are granted to the latter by

those in the rest of Luzon (39% versus 38%).”

Per Pulse Asia, most respondents in the Visayas (65 percent), Mindanao (95 percent), and all socioeconomic classes (51 percent to 70 percent) said they trusted Vice President Sara Duterte.

Also, the survey found that her trust and distrust ratings were almost evenly split in Metro Manila (41 percent versus 43 percent) and the rest of Luzon (41 percent versus 37 percent).

Pulse Asia stated that Duterte’s performance and trustworthiness ratings were essentially unchanged from March to July 2026. Meanwhile, Marcos’ approval and trust ratings each fell by seven percentage points, while his disapproval and distrust ratings rose by five and seven percentage points, respectively.

The survey found that the vice president’s performance ratings experienced only limited changes from March to July 2026.

These included higher approval in the rest of Luzon, lower approval in Metro Manila and the Visayas, and increased disapproval in Metro Manila, while indecision over her performance remained virtually unchanged.

For Marcos, Pulse Asia reported a seven-percentage-point decline in trust and a seven-percentage-point increase in distrust nationwide.

His trust ratings also fell in the rest of Luzon, Class ABC, and Class D, while distrust became more pronounced in those same areas and socioeconomic groups. Indecision over his trustworthiness remained largely unchanged.

The survey likewise found only a few significant changes in Duterte’s trustworthiness ratings, including higher trust in the rest of Luzon and Class ABC, lower indecision in Metro Manila, and reduced distrust among Class ABC respondents.

Pulse Asia said the survey was conducted through face-to-face interviews with 2,400 adults aged 18 and above from June 28 to July 3 and 6, 2026. It has a ±2 percent margin of error at the 95 percent confidence level.

Subnational estimates for Metro Manila, the rest of Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao each have a ±4 percent margin of error.