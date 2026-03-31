Galanza overtakes Bella Belen in PVL All-Star votes

A notable shake-up marked the second returns of the 2026 Volleyball All-Star Showcase, as several new names from both the Premier Volleyball League and Spikers’ Turf climbed the fan voting rankings.

For Team Heart, Creamline ace Jema Galanza, currently sidelined with an injury, surged to the top of the outside hitter race, overtaking Capital1’s Bella Belen and teammate Alyssa Valdez with 27.15 percent of the votes. Belen remains in a starting position, holding second with 16.03 percent, while Valdez slid to third with 15.48 percent.

Erika Santos of Cignal made a major leap in the opposite hitter race for Team Heart, commanding 44.57 percent of the votes, while Farm Fresh’s Ara Galang dropped to second with 27.11 percent.

In the middle blocker category, Jeanette Panaga of the Cool Smashers retains the top spot with 33.39 percent, while Nxled’s MJ Phillips, who ranked fifth in the first returns, jumped to second with 21.56 percent—a standout move in the latest tally.

At libero, Justine Jazareno of Akari continues to lead Team Heart with 50.48 percent, while Creamline’s Jia De Guzman remains the top setter with 79.91 percent.

Over at Team Hustle, Alyssa Eroa of ZUS Coffee made a massive leap from fourth place, jumping from 10.55 percent to first with 35.22 percent, surpassing PLDT’s Kath Arado, now second with 23.33 percent.

Meanwhile, Eya Laure of Choco Mucho moved up to second in the outside hitter race with 32.08 percent, joining top-ranked Bernadeth Pons of the Cool Smashers, who leads with 32.89 percent.

Tots Carlos of Creamline built a huge lead in the opposite spiker race with 54.08 percent, while High Speed Hitters’ Kianna Dy remains second with 21.81 percent.

In the middle blocker rankings, Mika Reyes of PLDT (26.24 percent) and Fifi Sharma of the Chargers (30.23 percent) hold the top spots, while High Speed Hitter Kim Fajardo still leads the setter race with 59.42 percent.

On the men’s side, several new names have emerged to challenge the previously dominant Criss Cross players in the Spikers’ Turf All-Stars fan voting.

For Team Passion, Mark Calado (Savouge) leads the opposite spiker race with 45.63 percent, while Alche Gupiteo (Criss Cross) with 32.74 percent and Jau Umandal (Alpha Insurance) with 27.18 percent are in contention for the outside hitter spots.

In the middle blocker race, Poy Colinares (Criss Cross) holds 35.55 percent, followed by Giles Torres (Spin Doctors) with 21.37 percent. Vince Imperial (Savouge) leads the setter race with 48.03 percent, and John Pepito (King Crunchers) tops the libero voting with 41.42 percent.

For Team Power, Jude Garcia (Criss Cross) remains the runaway leader in the opposite spiker race with 72.36 percent. In the outside hitter category, Noel Kampton (Criss Cross) leads with 39.92 percent, followed by Louie Ramirez (Savouge) with 23.76 percent.

JP Bugaoan (Savouge) and Kim Malabunga (Criss Cross) are in a tight battle for middle blocker standings, with 24.46 percent and 23.39 percent, respectively.

Adrian Villados (Criss Cross) continues to lead the setter race with 72.04 percent, while Menard Guerrero (Criss Cross) tops the libero position with 72.29 percent.

Voting over at https://pvl.ph/allstar will run until April 11.