Southwoods is host of the BingoPlus Philippine Open in November

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Emboldened by its success last year, the BingoPlus Philippine Open returns for its second edition on Nov. 12 to 15 at the Manila Southwoods Golf & Country Club.

Its inclusion in The International Series’ 2026 calendar ushers in a new era for Asia’s oldest national open, which looks to build on the success of last year’s inaugural International Series edition.

BingoPlus also returns with an even stronger commitment to the tournament.

Last year’s debut at Sta. Elena Golf and Country Club drew a world-class field, headlined by former world No. 1 Dustin Johnson and major champions Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel.

This year’s edition will feature defending champion Miguel Tabuena, who returns as a full-time LIV Golf League Wild Card.

“Last year, The International Series demonstrated what a world-class event in the Philippines looks and feels like. The passion for golf in this country is unmistakable, as we saw from the crowds that came,” said Rahul Singh, head of The International Series, in its website article.

“Elevating the BingoPlus Philippine Open onto our 2026 schedule is a natural next step, strengthening a historic national tournament while creating greater opportunity for players through our global pathway,” he added.

Jasper Vicencio, President of BingoPlus at AB Leisure Exponent Inc., said: “Through our partnership last year, we saw the impact The International Series can have on golf in the Philippines. We are proud to continue this journey and play a role in elevating the Philippine Open onto the global stage. Fans can look forward to a world-class tournament that blends elite competition with an exciting event experience at our National Open.”