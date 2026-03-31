Holy Week 2026, celebrity style: From quiet reflection to quick getaways

For many Filipinos, Holy Week is a sacred pause, an annual reset marked by reflection, family, and, for some, a well-earned break.

It turns out, celebrities, despite their fast-paced, spotlight-filled lives, are not so different. Behind the glamour, their plans this Semana Santa 2026 mirror the same choices many everyday Filipinos face: stay home or travel, reflect or recharge, work or unplug.

Here’s how your favorite stars are spending the week and how you can take inspiration from them, whether you’re on a budget, staying in the city, or sneaking in a quick escape.

Home is where reflection happens

For Alden Richards, Holy Week is about something simple but often overlooked: time with family.

After months of nonstop work, he’s choosing to stay put—reflecting, reconnecting, and observing the spiritual essence of the season. It’s a sentiment shared by Barbie Forteza, who plans to spend uninterrupted time with her entire family, embracing the rare moment when everyone is under one roof.

Try this: You don’t need a plane ticket to make Holy Week meaningful. A simple salu-salo, unplugging from social media, or even setting aside quiet time for prayer or journaling can recreate that same sense of renewal.

Faith, gratitude, milestones

Newlyweds EA Guzman and Shaira Diaz are leaning into gratitude this year. Fresh from a milestone wedding, they’re dedicating the week to reflection and thanksgiving.

Try this: Attend a local Visita Iglesia, join a community Pabasa, or simply take a moment each day to reflect on what you’re grateful for. Sometimes, tradition is the most grounding escape.

When work doesn’t stop

Not everyone gets a full break—and that includes Heart Evangelista. With commitments abroad, she’ll be working through Holy Week but still reminds fans to savor whatever downtime they can get.

Try this: If you’re stuck working, carve out micro-breaks. A quiet meal, a short walk, or even a quick call with loved ones can still give the week meaning.

Jet-set, but make it meaningful

For some celebrities, Holy Week is one of the few chances to travel.

Couple Kim Molina and Jerald Napoles are heading abroad for a “mini honeymoon,” maximizing the rare long break before work resumes.

Young actress Charlie Fleming is flying to Vietnam for a mix of family bonding and first-time travel experiences, while Sofia Pablo is hoping for a memorable trip to South Korea with her mom.

Try this: Even a short trip—whether to a nearby beach, province, or budget-friendly destination—can feel just as refreshing. The key isn’t distance; it’s intention.

Going back to your roots

Several stars are choosing to return home. Shuvee Etrata is heading back to Bantayan Island to reconnect with family and recharge mentally. Meanwhile, Allen Ansay plans a quiet Holy Week in his hometown in Bicol, attending church with loved ones.

Try this: A trip home—even a short one—can be the most restorative. If travel isn’t possible, recreate that “home” feeling wherever you are with comfort food, familiar routines, and family calls.

Personal sacrifices, simple choices

For Kira Balinger, observing Holy Week means abstaining from meat—a small but meaningful sacrifice. Others like Michael Sager and Anthony Constantino emphasize rest, prayer, and gratitude over grand plans.

Try this: You can observe your own version of sacrifice—whether it’s fasting, limiting screen time, or letting go of stress—even for just a few days.

The real takeaway: Your Holy Week, your way

Whether you’re like Alden, staying in and reflecting, or like Kim and Jerald, seizing a rare chance to travel, what matters most is intention, making time for faith, family, and yourself.

Because at the end of the day, you don’t need a celebrity lifestyle to have a meaningful Holy Week. You just need to make space for what truly matters.