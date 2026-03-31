Nafarrete honors troops in deadly Mindoro clash with NPA

Lt. Gen. Antonio Nafarrete, commanding general of the Philippine Army (PA), paid tribute to Capt. Dean Buen Oyando, the soldier killed in an armed encounter with New People’s Army (NPA) rebels in San Jose, Occidental Mindoro over the weekend, while also honoring two wounded soldiers.

Nafarrete visited the wake of the 25-year-old Oyando at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City and attended to Cpl. John Ryan D. Dango and Cpl. Ramche M. Perez, who were both recovering at the Victoriano Luna General Hospital in Quezon City on Monday, March 30.

He also conferred a Wounded Personnel Medal to the wounded troops.

He was accompanied by 2nd Infantry Division (2ID) commander Maj. Gen. Ramon Zagala.

The Army chief vowed to extend all the necessary assistance to the bereaved family of Oyando, as well as to the kin of the wounded troops.

“The Army leadership vows to protect life and liberty in line of duty, and honors the selfless service of its troops against perpetrators who threaten the peace of the nation,” said Col. Louie Dema-ala, PA spokesperson.

“The two wounded personnel recalled events of the encounter in a talk with Lt. Gen. Nafarrete, who promised to assist them in attaining full and immediate recovery,” he added.

Oyando died in an encounter at Sitio Salafay in Barangay Monteclaro as troops from the 2ID’s 68th Infantry “Kaagapay” Battalion tracked approximately 15 armed rebels last Saturday, March 29, during the NPA’s 57th founding anniversary.

A female insurgent was also rescued by the troops after she was allegedly left behind by her comrades.

The military urged local residents to remain vigilant as pursuit operations continue in the mountainous areas of San Jose. (Martin Sadongdong)