Renewed commitment

In an era of fast-moving headlines and competing narratives, GMA News is positioning itself not just as a source of news, but as a steady line of service—grounded in the idea that journalism, at its best, is a public good.

This year, GMA News is reaffirming its enduring commitment to its core mission: delivering truthful, balanced, and credible journalism to Filipinos around the world.

At the heart of this renewal is the reaffirmation of its enduring brand promise, “Serbisyong Totoo,” underscoring the organization’s role as the Philippines’ foremost guardian of truth and a trusted source of authoritative news and information.

Anchoring this renewed direction is the defining statement, “Walang kinikilingan. Walang pinoprotektahan. Noon at ngayon, serbisyong totoo,” reflecting GMA News’ unwavering dedication to impartiality, integrity, and public service—values that have defined its journalism across generations.

With a nationwide network of more than 1,000 journalists, producers, and crew, GMA News continues to cover stories where they unfold—from national issues to community-level concerns—aiming to make information both relevant and actionable for Filipinos, here and abroad.

Its flagship newscast, “24 Oras,” alongside programs such as “24 Oras Weekend,” “Saksi,” “GTV’s Balitanghali,” “State of the Nation,” “Dobol B TV,” and “Regional TV News,” remains a primary source of daily news for many households.

Across the regions, viewers tune in to GMA Regional TV One North Central Luzon, GMA Regional TV Balitang Bisdak, GMA Regional TV One Western Visayas, and GMA Regional TV One Mindanao.

At the forefront of the latest and anytime, anywhere relevant and verified news and information is GMA News Online and GMA News’ Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, X and Tiktok pages.

This renewed push is less about rebranding and more about reinforcing a function: to report without fear or favor, and to keep the public informed in ways that matter to their daily lives.