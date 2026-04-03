7 people hurt after ceiling at NAIA terminal 1 collapses on Good Friday

By Manila Bulletin Newsroom

New NAIA Infra Corp. (NNIC) reported that seven people were injured Friday morning, April 3, after a ceiling panel collapsed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 (NAIA 1).

In a statement, NNIC said the incident occurred at approximately 10:43 a.m. in the West Arrival Curb C area, situated outside the main passenger terminal building near a food concession outlet.

According to the airport operator, the injured individuals were treated at the scene and are currently in stable condition.

NNIC’s medical team, airport security, and the Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group also responded to the site to secure the perimeter and provide medical assistance.

Following the collapse, NNIC said that engineering teams cordoned off the affected zone and conducted a structural inspection of the surrounding sections.

NNIC, which is led by San Miguel Corp. and took over operations of the airport last year, confirmed that the immediate area has been deemed safe for normal operations.

“Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the incident,” NNIC said, vowing to take necessary corrective actions based on the results of the inquiry.

The mishap comes at a sensitive time for the consortium, which is under pressure to modernize an airport long criticized for its aging facilities and frequent technical glitches.

The NICC won the ₱170.6 billion contract to rehabilitate and operate the airport, with plans to nearly double its annual passenger capacity.

NNIC said it continues to provide assistance to the individuals involved and reiterated that the safety and well-being of passengers, airport workers, and visitors remain its primary concern.

The company did not provide a specific timeline for when the full investigation report would be released, though it pledged to provide further updates as more information becomes available.