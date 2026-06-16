Kieffer Alas: Massive waves caught Ateneo team by surprise

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Kieffer Alas revealed that strong waves took the team by surprise during the team-building activity of the Ateneo men’s basketball team last June 8, saying that the unexpected water current sent them in panic which led to the deaths of Rene Clert Baterbonia and Divine Adili.

In an episode of ‘Let’s Talk Podcast at the Pod Network”, hosted by veteran broadcast journalist Pia Hontiveros on Tuesday, June 16, Alas, alongside fellow Blue Eagle Sam Reyes, revealed new information about the tragic incident that claimed the lives of their teammates.

The 19-year-old Alas said the waters were calm before massive waves engulfed the players in Dipaculao, Aurora.

Fortunately, Alas, son of Ateneo assistant Louie Alas, was dragged to safety after 20 seconds of being submerged.

“Nag-give up na po ako nun [and] I was gonna accept na mawawala na po ako, I finally felt the floor bed,” said Alas.

“I jumped po, gasped for air, tapos ang layo na nila sa akin… so I tried doing a thing na higa muna ako pag may wave, tas pag nawala yung wave, because I don’t know how to swim, I tried doggy paddling. Then I just kept on repeating because antagal ko sa tubig,” he added.

According to Alas, assistant coach Dean Castaño facilitated the activity that day.

“I feel guilt lang po kasi Rene [Baterbonia] was beside me and I felt I could have done more para ‘di sya malunod. It’s eating me alive,” said Reyes.

“It was killing us kasi we were there, and we lost two of our brothers. Sobrang sakit po na parang nabuhay nga po kami pero parang pinapatay po kami,” he added.

Still feeling emotional from the pain of losing their teammate, Alas also urged the public to stop the hate and blame on them.

“It’s like going through two deaths; the first one is losing our teammates, then now being criticized for their deaths,” said Alas.

“We lost them. We witnessed what happened. Every social media person or anybody – they are just putting the blame on us,” he added.