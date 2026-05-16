Mindoro, Bulacan trip MPBL foes

Mindoro and Bulacan bested separate rivals on Friday to gain traction in the SportsPlus MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 2026 Season at the Victory Coliseum in San Rafael, Bulacan.

The Mindoro Tamaraws, responding to the steering of new coach Egay Macaraya, subdued the Basilan Steel, 83-75, in the second game, while the Bulacan Kuyas, egged on by the hometown crowd, defeated Manila Batang Quiapo, 85-78, in the nightcap of a triple-bill.

With Bambam Gamalinda and JC Recto at the firing end, Mindoro pulled away, 82-68, before Basilan’s John Byron Villarias capped his 12-point binge with a four-point play and Jayvee Casio canned a triple to reduce the gap, 75-82, with 41.5 seconds left.

Mindoro, with Gamalinda chalking up 17 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds and 2 blocks, and Recto pooling 16 points, 12 rebounds and 2 assists, improved to 3-4 and pulled Basilan down to 4-4 despite John Wilson’s 20 points, 8 rebounds and 2 steals, and Villarias’ 20 points plus 6 rebounds.

Bulacan banked on Baliwag’s Jeremy Cruz’s 18 points, 12 rebounds and 2 assists, and Mart James Barrera’s 19 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists to climb to 3-4.

The Meycauayan Marilao Gems hit target from afar and beat the Rizal Xentromall Golden Coolers, 91-81, in the opener for a 4-3 card.

Powered by Shawn Argente, the Gems drilled in 14 of 31 triple attempts and led as far as 65-40.

Their 42 points and 45.2 percent conversion rate from long distance was pivotal as the Golden Coolers sank only 8 of 23 triple tries for 24 points and 34.8 percent.