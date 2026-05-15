Season of strength and unity concludes as UST formally wraps up UAAP Season 88

A season defined by strength in motion and hope in action came to a fitting close as outgoing host University of Santo Tomas staged a grand and ceremonial closing rites on Friday evening, May 15, at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion in España, Manila.

What began with an opening ceremony rooted in tradition and meaning ended with an equally powerful celebration of excellence, honor, and unity—an apt finale to a season that embodied greatness from start to finish.

“From the thunder of the arenas to the millions watching across streams, we didn’t just witness games; we witnessed heart, pride, and the unbreakable spirit of the UAAP. Every cheer, every hard-fought game brought our theme to life. This is more than just a slogan, it became our mantra. We saw strength in every athlete who pushed beyond limits, who rose after every fall, and who fought until the very end,” shared UST Rector Very Rev. Fr. Richard Ang, O.P., Ph.D.

Taking center stage in an evening filled with glitz and recognition were six standout student-athletes who rose above the rest—MVPs in their own right and among the most impactful performers of the season.

National team standout Mae Langga of 13-peat Softball champions Adamson University and Charles Lobitaña, captain of the 20-time men’s football titleholders University of the Philippines, led their respective squads to historic campaigns as they were named top student-athletes for team sports in the collegiate division.

In the high school division, basketball standouts Cabs Cabonilas of Far Eastern University–Diliman and Rhian Perez of University of Santo Tomas were recognized as Athletes of the Year for team sports.

Rounding off the list of honorees were individual sports standouts and national team members—four-time MVP Queen Denise Dalmacio of the University of the East women’s fencing squad and WGM-candidate Ruelle Canino, also of FEU-Diliman.

The rest of the MVPs and Rookies of the Year were likewise recognized, alongside the Athlete Scholars—student-athletes who excelled both in academics and sports.

In the collegiate division, the Athlete Scholars were Christine Guergio (Adamson athletics), Mikella Tolentino (Ateneo de Manila University football), Angel Laude (De La Salle University table tennis), Glysen Derotas (FEU chess), Jessica Carcueva (National University tennis), Shawn Felipe (UE fencing), Jufe-Ann Cocoy (UP tennis), and Kent Pastrana (UST basketball).

In the high school division, honorees included Troy Sambilad (Adamson football), Trixie Ortiguera (Ateneo swimming), Pi Durden Wangkay (DLSZ athletics), Canino (FEU-D chess), Sarah Dalagan (NUNS basketball), Yuna Canlas (UE fencing), Liv Florendo (UPIS swimming), and Zkeana Mekyla Valdez (UST judo).

Outgoing host University of Santo Tomas capped its season-long dominance with a ninth straight double overall championship, extending its record to 49 collegiate titles and securing its 25th crown in the high school division. The campaign was highlighted by sweeps in judo and a first-ever title in beach volleyball.

The Growling Tigers and Tigresses amassed 356 points and secured 10 championships, including a sixth straight men’s table tennis title, a five-peat in men’s standard chess, the inaugural chess blitz crown, a fifth men’s tennis championship in seven seasons, a second women’s basketball title in three years, and a season-ending women’s 3×3 title, alongside doubles wins in judo and beach volleyball.

The Tiger Cubs, meanwhile, dominated the high school division with 327 points, powered by doubles titles in judo and beach volleyball, championships in both table tennis and swimming divisions, and crowns in girls’ basketball, boys’ athletics, and girls’ athletics.

At the end of the night, Fr. Ang formally passed the UAAP flag and hosting responsibilities to Far Eastern University, represented by its president Juan Miguel R. Montinola.

“The mantra of the UAAP is education, including sports and sportsmanship and fair competition. We are happy to note that all eight schools achieved their championships across the 60 events in the UAAP. This is a manifestation of the good competition and fair play,” Montinola said in his acceptance speech.

Season 89 will open on September 12, 2026, ushering in a new chapter for the University Athletic Association of the Philippines with the theme, “For Everyone, UAAP.”