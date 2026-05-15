CAAP leads search and rescue exercise at Dolomite Beach

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP), through the Philippine Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Center (PARCC), conducted the Philippine Search and Rescue Exercise (SAREX) 2026 at Dolomite Beach, Manila Bay, on Friday, May 15.

The exercise simulated an aircraft ditching incident in Manila Bay and mobilized coordinated air, sea, and medical rescue operations.

Responders included the Philippine Air Force (PAF) for aerial support, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) for maritime response, partner hospitals for medical evacuation and treatment, and other government agencies involved in emergency management and disaster response.

SAREX 2026 aimed to validate the effectiveness of the national Search and Rescue (SAR) system, assess unified command mechanisms, evaluate response time and communication systems, and identify operational gaps for improvement.

“Ang tinitingnan natin dito ay ang kabuuang structure ng operasyon, mula sa organisasyon, mga involved na ahensya hanggang sa maayos na inter-agency coordination. Gusto nating maipakita sa riding public na may kakayahan at kahandaan tayong tumugon sa oras ng aksidente o insidente, at handa ang ating responders sa anumang sitwasyon,” said retired Lt. Gen. Raul del Rosario, CAAP director general.

Mandated by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the exercise is part of the Philippines’ continuing compliance with international standards, in line with directives from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez. (Ariel Fernandez)