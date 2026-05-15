Ombudsman orders suspension of Senate sergeant-at-arms Aplasca

Ombudsman Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla on Friday, May 15, ordered the preventive suspension of Senate Sergeant-at-Arms Mao Aplasca for six months without pay, effective immediately, as the Office of the Ombudsman (OMB) begins its investigation into the shooting incident inside the Senate.

Remulla said the suspension was necessary to prevent Aplasca from exerting any possible influence on the ongoing probe.

“We cannot allow a person who may influence matters that we need to uncover here in the Senate,” he said during a press conference in Quezon City.

The Ombudsman described the incident as “very serious,” noting allegations that Aplasca fired the first shot during the confrontation inside the Senate premises.

“In an institution established by our Constitution, these incidents are unacceptable. Especially since he serves as the sergeant-at-arms, and he was allegedly the first to fire a gun,” Remulla said.

Remulla disclosed that subpoenas had already been issued for the Senate’s closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage from the night of the incident amid allegations that some recordings may have been concealed.

He added that footage from media organizations and individuals present during the incident would also be subpoenaed.

The Ombudsman said the investigation would cover the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), Senate officials, and police personnel who responded to the incident.

Senators Robin Padilla and Jinggoy Estrada will also be asked to provide their accounts, particularly regarding the handling of CCTV footage.

Possible violations being examined include obstruction of justice, gross neglect of duty, failure to maintain public order and safety within Senate premises, and aiding and abetting a fugitive of justice.

Remulla stressed that firing a gun inside the Senate building could have endangered lives, including members of the media.

“He could’ve hit somebody. We do not tolerate that kind of behavior,” he said. (Jel Santos)