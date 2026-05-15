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Construction worker held for cat abuse in Pasig

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) reported that a 38-year-old construction worker was taken into custody over the death of a cat found hanging from a post in Pasig City.

The man was arrested by the Barangay Security Force after being identified through surveillance footage on Thursday, May 14.

Authorities said the investigation began after a traffic enforcer discovered the cat and immediately notified the Barangay Santolan Animal Control Office.

Based on closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage, the suspect was seen removing a white cat, which appeared lifeless, from a sack.

He then tied a rope around the animal and left it hanging on a post before leaving the area.

Coordination between animal control officers and security personnel led to the immediate identification and apprehension of the suspect.

Police said his actions fall under the penalties outlined in Republic Act No. 10631, also known as the Animal Welfare Act of 1998. Under RA 10631, acts of cruelty, neglect, or the infliction of unnecessary suffering on animals are criminal offenses, punishable by imprisonment and fines.

NCRPO chief Maj. Gen. Anthony A. Aberin underscored the importance of communal vigilance and the legal protections afforded to all living creatures.

He stressed that the NCRPO does not choose which lives to protect, emphasizing that every life matters and that no act of cruelty will go unanswered.

The NCRPO also urged the public to report instances of animal mistreatment to the nearest police station or through the 911 emergency hotline to ensure timely intervention and justice. (Richielyn Canlas)

 

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