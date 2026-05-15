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Cops hunt Register of Deeds killer

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
The victim is prepared to be taken to the hospital after he was shot. (Photo via Liza Jocson)

ZAMBOANGA CITY – Police are hunting the suspect in the murder of the Zamboanga Register of Deeds in 2025.

The victim, Jaybee Baguinda, 57, was shot dead on board his vehicle on Jan. 31 while entering his office here.

A court here has issued a warrant of arrest for murder against the suspect, Mark Montebon of Barangay Bunguiao here.

Police said they are conducting further investigation on the suspect’s cohort.

Zamboanga City Police Office Deputy for Operations Police Lt. Col. Paul Andrew Cortes said Montebon has been included in the list of most wanted persons here.

Cortez urged the people to provide information that will lead to the arrest of the suspect. (Liza Jocson)

 

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