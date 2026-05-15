Robert Bolick leads BPC race, Bol Bol in Best Import award

By REYNALD MAGALLON

For a change, a player not named June Mar Fajardo is pacing the Best Player of the Conference race.

NLEX star guard Robert Bolick is challenging the San Miguel center to the top individual honor, taking the lead in the BPC race in the PBA Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup through the end of the eliminations.

Bolick amassed a total of 41.9 statistical points largely for steering the Road Warriors to a top seed finish in the eliminations while also leading the league in the assist department with 8.8 dimes per contest.

Meanwhile, in the Best Import race, TNT’s 7-foot-3 center Bol Bol as expected leads the way with 59.4 SPs built on averages of 38.2 points, 14.7 rebounds, 4.3 blocks and 1.7 assists.

Crowding Bol in the race are San Miguel’s Bennie Boatwright with 53.4 SPs at second followed by NLEX’s Cady Lalanne with 50.6 SPs. Ginebra’s resident import Justin Brownlee is at fourth spot with 50.3 SPs followed by ROS reinforcement Jaylen Johnson with 47.8 SPs.

Bolick submitted 20.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.8 steals to take the lead in the race that is usually reigned over by Fajardo, coming in this time as a close second.

The 13-time BPC winner registered 39.5SPs built on averages of 16.8 points, a local-best 14.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.0 steals for the sixth seeded Beermen.

Crowding the two in the race are Ginebra’s RJ Abarrientos at the third spot, Phoenix’s Ricci Rivero at the fourth and Magnolia’s Zav Lucero at the fifth.

Abarrientos, the conference’s leading local scorer with 21.5 ppg, collected 37.5 SPs, after also tallying 3.6 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1.2 steals for the second seeded Kings while Rivero, who is relishing a breakout conference, got a total of 34.9 SPs. He had 20.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.4 steals

Lucero rounded out the top 5 with 33.5sps on averages of 15.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.1 steals and local-best 1.9 blocks.