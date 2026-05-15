Gensan shares top spot; Valenzuela, Pasay triumph

The Gensan Warriors blanked the Ilagan Isabela Cowboys in the homestretch to prevail, 91-83, on Thursday, May, 14, and share the lead in the SportsPlus MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 2026 Season at the Novadeci Sports Complex in Novaliches, Quezon City.

Unfazed by three consecutive triples that pushed the Cowboys back on top, 83-82, with 1 minute and 23 seconds left, the Warriors scored the game’s last nine points, sparked and capped by two charities from Hesed Gabo, to notch their seventh straight win and catch up with the Caloocan Batang Kankaloo.

Marwin Dionisio shone for the Warriors, pouring in eight of his game-high 25 points in the last 2 minutes and 23 seconds, grabbing 8 rebounds and issuing 2 assists to earn the SportsPlus best player honors.

Gabo supported with 17 points, 10 assists and 4 rebounds, Anton Eusebio with 13 points, 5 rebounds and 2 steals, and Mark Cruz, with 11 points, laced by three triples.

The Cowboys tumbled to 5-2 despite Donald Gumaru’s 17 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists, Arth Dela Cruz’s 13 points, 8 assists and 7 rebounds, JP Cauilan’s 14 points, Joshua Guiab’s 12, and Alex Cabagnot’s 10 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists.

Valenzuela trips Quezon City

The Valenzuela City Darkhorse tamed the Quezon City Black Bulls, 90-83, in the nightcap to tie their victims at 4-3 in the round-robin elimination phase of the two-division, 28-team tournament.

Powered by Val Chauca and JR Olegario, Valenzuela rallied from a 13-27 deficit to seize control at 37-29 and never wavered.

Chauca posted 19 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists and 2 steals to edge Olegario, with 19 points, 5 rebounds and 2 steals, for the best player award.

They were backed by Lester Reyes, with 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Angelo Obuyes, with 11 points, 2 rebounds and 2 steals.

Quezon City got 18 points and 5 rebounds from Kobe Monje, 15 points and 2 assists from homegrown Pat Buena, and 12 points, 7 assists and 2 steals from Ryan Costelo.

Pasay thwarts Zamboanga

The Pasay Voyagers encountered turbulence before regaining their bearing and cruising past Zamboanga SiKat, 81-67, in the first game.

Ahead by as many as 18 points, Pasay allowed Zamboanga to draw level at 63-63 early in the fourth quarter.

King Gurtiza, Christian Fajarito and Steve Nash Enriquez, however, joined forces to outscore Zamboanga, 18-4, in the last 5 minutes and 28 seconds and power the Voyagers to their fourth straight win and a 5-2 record.

The 6-foot Gurtiza, a former star of the Emilio Aguinaldo College Generals, tallied 11 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists and 3 steals and was chosen the best player over Christian Fajarito, with 19 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists.

Other Voyagers who delivered in the coast-to-coast victory were Enriquez, with 14 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds, Joshua Dino, with 13 points and 4 rebounds, and Mark Parks, with 10 points and 4 rebounds.

Zamboanga, which fell to 1-5, drew 17 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists and 2 steals from Paeng Are, John Mahari, with 17 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists, and Reggz Gabat, with 12 points, 6 rebounds and 2 steals.

The MPBL goes to the Victory Coliseum in San Rafael, Bulacan, on Friday, featuring games between Meycauyan Marilao and Rizal at 4 p.m., Mindoro and Basilan at 6 p.m., and host Bulacan and Manila at 8 p.m.