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Man shot dead while asking for help in Rizal

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Authorities secure the crime scene in Rodriguez, Rizal where a bloodied shooting victim was found dead on the ground (Photo from Rizal PPO)

A 40-year-old man was shot dead by a gunman while seeking help at the doorway of a house in Rodriguez, Rizal, on Wednesday, May 13.

Based on the initial police investigation, a 69-year-old witness said he was about to leave his home in Jovil 3 Annex when the victim suddenly rushed to his doorway, pleading for assistance.

Moments later, another man wearing a black jacket appeared at the entrance.

Without warning, the suspect drew a firearm and fired two shots at the victim.

“Upon confirming that the victim was hit, the suspect did not linger; he immediately turned and fled out of the house, heading in the direction of Sitio Harangan,” police said.

The incident was reported to personnel of Sierra 4, who immediately responded and cordoned off the crime scene for investigation.

On Friday, May 15, Rodriguez Municipal Police Station chief Lt. Col. Arwyn Gaffud said they are conducting a follow-up operation to arrest the suspect, whose identity has not yet been disclosed. (Richielyn Canlas)

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