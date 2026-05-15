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SBU, Beda-Alabang clash for bragging rights in PYBC U18

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
San Beda University’s Gabriel Zapues (No. 34). (PYBC)

Bragging rights are on the line as Grupong Bedista-San Beda and San Beda Alabang Spartans collide in under-18 action of the Philippine Youth Basketball Championship (PYBC) Season 2 presented by Growee on Saturday at the Central Recreation and Fitness Center in Quezon City.

 

Game time is at 12:30 p.m., with Grupong Bedista seeking its second straight win in the Benjie Paras-led PYBC.

 

“Kailangan pa naming mag-adjust sa depensa,” said Gabriel Zapues as they look to build on their previous 96-72 victory over 1118 Autospa Dragons.

 

Meanwhile, Mapua is also eyeing its second win in the U18 division when it takes on debuting D’ Generals x Pro Dimes at 6:30 p.m.

 

In under-14 action, Grupong Bedista-San Beda and San Beda Alabang Spartans will also take the stage at 11:00 a.m., while Lukkas x JTAGS and Scrillah Kings battle at 9:30 a.m.

 

Under-16 matches will open Saturday’s games, with Grupong Bedista-San Beda facing Hooplab-MCBA at 8:00 a.m. San Beda Alabang Spartans then take the stage at 2:00 p.m. against Golden Caha-Mafia, while Aces Solar x D’ Generals meet at 3:30 p.m.

 

To complete the eight-game offering, Grupong Bedista-San Beda will face Taho Story-Sigma in the lone Under-

 

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