No role too small as Lams Lamina all-in on NU’s three-peat quest

By MARK REY MONTEJO

National University setter Lams Lamina understands the mindset of a veteran: to step in and deliver no matter what role or how much playing time comes her way.

And when head coach Regine Diego gave her the chance to play in a whole game for the first time this UAAP Season 88 women’s volleyball tournament, the 23-year-old playmaker made sure she would make an impact.

And she did.

Lamina displayed her veteran presence and orchestrated the Lady Bulldogs’ offense en route to a 25-20, 25-21, 25-21 win over the Shai Nitura-led Adamson Lady Falcons to solidify their hold of No. 2 spot at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion in Manila last Sunday, April 6.

“Ako naman kasi always ready kahit ano man mangyari, and of course, ‘yong mindset ko talaga is naka-stay focus,” said Lamina, who posted season-high 20 excellent sets with three points and one dig.

“And kung ano mang ibibigay saking role, tatanggapin ko talaga para sa team,” she added.

Lamina, who helped NU secure three UAAP seniors titles alongside former stars Bella Belen and Alyssa Solomon, has seen limited minutes in recent games as Diego opted to utilize younger setter Abe Pono.

Despite the changes in terms of rotation, both Pono and Lamina had great showings for the Lady Bulldogs who are now seizing the solo second seat with an 8-3 card, just behind league-leader De La Salle Lady Spikers (10-0).

A crucial win put them away momentarily in the pack with host University of Santo Tomas (7-4), Far Eastern University (6-4), and Adamson (6-5) hoping to seal the sought-after semis spots.

“Very happy ako sa ginagalaw ng team, and siyempre crucial matches na ‘yong mga natitirang mga games,” said Lamina. “Focus lang po kami kung papaano magi-improve pa.”

Lamina ran the play from start to finish in their sweep over the Lady Falcons, the first one for the Guimaras native in 11 games.

According to Diego, her decision is clearly objective and it aims to sharpen the chemistry of the squad, especially the semis round nears and all teams are out to spoil its three-peat bid.

Lamina and Co. gun for their third consecutive against the University of the East Lady Warriors (0-11) on Sunday, April 12, at the same venue.