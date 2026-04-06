Fitting tribute: Rain or Shine to honor Gabe Norwood with jersey retirement

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Rain or Shine is set to retire the No. 5 jersey of Gabe Norwood, the team announced through its social pages on Monday, April 6.

The Elasto Painters will be paying tribute to Norwood, who played for ROS in all of his 17 years in the PBA, during the halftime of its game against Converge on Friday, April 10 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Now 41-year-old, Norwood retired at the end of the PBA Season 50 Philippine Cup which was dubbed as the veteran ‘Last Flight’.

Rain or Shine drafted Norwood with the top overall pick in the 2008 rookie draft and he became a core player in the franchise’s two PBA championships.

He also played extensively as part of the national team as its defensive anchor during the 2014 and 2019 World Cups.

Norwood’s jersey number is the second to be retired by the Rain or Shine franchise after it also retired James Yap’s No. 18 jersey two years ago.