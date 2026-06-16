Yannie Basical is new ‘Tawag ng Tanghalan’ champ

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

Singer Yannie Basical was named grand champion of “Tawag ng Tanghalan” now on its 10th season.

He earned the highest score of 97.4% from the hurados in the grand finals held last Saturday (June 13), making history as the first winner on the autism spectrum.

Yannie sealed his victory with a Smokey Mountain medley that earned a standing ovation from the judges and audience. In the first round, he also moved the hurados with his emotional rendition of “Wakas” by SB19.

He edged out fellow finalists Charlie Palalisan, who placed second with 97.1%, and Jeanel Silvestre, who finished third with 95.1%, in the final showdown.

This season’s grand finals featured an esteemed panel of hurados composed of Darren Espanto, Erik Santos, Yeng Constantino, Klarisse de Guzman, Jed Madela, Marielle Montellano, Nyoy Volante, Bituin Escalante, Jonathan Manalo, Kyla, JM Yosures, and Ogie Alcasid.

As the newest “Tawag ng Tanghalan” grand champion, Yannie took home ₱1 million, a trophy designed by Toym Imao, a management contract from ABS-CBN, a recording contract from ABS-CBN Music, and two round-trip tickets to any destination in Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.

Meanwhile, Charlie received ₱200,000, while Jeanel won ₱100,000.

Fellow grand finalists Von Keirule, Will de Sosa, and Russian Ouano each received ₱20,000.

The grand finals likewise generated buzz online, with #TNT10AngHulingTapatan trending nationwide on X.