Do you have what it takes to be the next ultimate campus crush?

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

Do you have what it takes to be the next big star?

Now’s your chance to take that leap.

Sparkle GMA Artist Center has officially announced the return of its highly anticipated talent search, “Sparkle Campus Cutie.”

The aim: to discover fresh, young, and charismatic male and female students ready to make the leap from campus crush status to becoming the country’s next big star.

So, if you are a 15 to 21 year old cutie currently enrolled in high school, college, or university, this is the big break you’re waiting for!

Applicants must stand at least 5’3” for girls and 5’8” for boys.

Beyond good looks, aspiring stars are expected to showcase a range of talents such as singing, dancing, acting, hosting, or simply bringing the ultimate “pakilig” factor. A strong social media following will also be considered an advantage.

The face-to-face auditions will be held at the GMA Network Studios in Quezon City on June 18, 19, 25, and 26.

To sign up and lock in your slot for the auditions, click the official registration link provided below.

https://forms.gle/YnpCKukTVSF7irkD8