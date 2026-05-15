SMFI’S medical missions: 25 years of accessible healthcare

It is said that the first wealth is health.

For SM Foundation healthcare is vital to strong resilient communities.

To help ensure Filipinos have access to health and wellness programs, SM Foundation has adopted an advocacy focused on rehabilitating public health centers and dispensing medical services through medical missions.

These medical missions address health needs of communities in areas where SM businesses are located.

Annually, SM Foundation conducts about 80 medical missions.

Aside from those already calendared, medical missions are also conducted in conjunction with SM’s Operation Tulong Express in times of calamities.

Medical missions provide on the spot and immediate health services to target beneficiaries.

“Access to healthcare remains a fundamental need,” SM Foundation Executive Director for Health and Medical Programs Connie Angeles said.

SM Foundation began its medical missions in 2001.

These are conducted in partnership with volunteer medical and healthcare professionals such as medical doctors, dentists, medical technologists, and nurses who offer their time and skills to the underserved members of the population.

The volunteers are either from their respective professional organizations or from health departments of concerned local government units.

Also among its core partners are the Philippine Red Cross and pharmaceutical companies as well as civic organizations and SM Supermalls in the locality, the latter providing logistics support during the medical missions.

“Through strong partnerships and a shared purpose, we are able to reach more communities and provide timely medical assistance to those who it most.,” Angeles added.

Over the years, SM Foundation has invested in mobile clinics equipped for diagnostics.

There are now three mobile clinics geographically located for immediate dispatch when needed especially in medical missions during the conduct of Operation: Tulong Express.

Aside from medical consultations, services offered in medical missions are ECG, X-ray, complete blood chemistry, glucose test, cholesterol test, hemoglobin test, and uric acid test.

The beneficiaries are also given health education by health professionals.

During the health education sessions, professionals share information to raise awareness about nutrition, hygiene, healthy maintenance, and disease prevention to members of the community.

They learn the importance of vaccinations, regular check-ups and screenings for early disease detection.

At the site of the medical mission is a pop-up mini pharmacy where patients can avail of the prescribed medicines.

It is noteworthy that SM Foundation provides full dosage prescription medicines to beneficiaries free of charge. Vitamins are also available and distributed free.

According to Mr. Albert Uy, Senior Project Manager of SM Foundation’s health and medical programs, the medical mission of the Foundation is not a one-time activity.

“For SM Foundation, we do it comprehensively.”

It is not the ‘Band-Aid’ type one-shot deal activity. If needed, beneficiaries of medical missions who need further evaluation are referred by SM Foundation to specialty hospitals.

Their medical cases are closely monitored by the Foundation through the local health offices, a testament to the public-private partnership in the pursuit of healthier communities.

Medical missions do not only provide short-term relief.

They create lasting change as they strengthen community health through medical care and health education to empower the community to take charge of their health and prevent disease.

Through the years, SM Foundation’s medical missions have benefitted close to 1.4 million patients.