Criminology student arrested for threatening minor ex with private video

CAVITE – Authorities arrested a 19-year-old criminology student in Trece Martires City on Thursday, May 14, after he allegedly threatened his underage ex-girlfriend with the release of their private video unless she complied with his demands.

The Cavite Police Provincial Office identified the suspect as “Joseph.”

The Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU) said Joseph allegedly coerced the victim into meeting him and engaging in intimate relations, warning that he would circulate their video if she refused.

The PIU, in coordination with the Trece Martires Component City Police Station, conducted an entrapment operation that led to Joseph’s arrest.

He is now under police custody and faces charges for violating the Anti-Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012, the Anti-Photo and Video Voyeurism Act of 2009, and the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act.

In a statement, Cavite PPO director Col. Ariel R. Red said authorities will continue to intensify their campaign against all forms of online exploitation and abuse, particularly those targeting women and youth.

He also urged the public to immediately report similar incidents to the nearest police station. (Carla Bauto-Dena)