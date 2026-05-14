Bela Padilla responds to criticism over Robin Padilla’s casting in ‘Blood vs Duty’: ‘I have no power in casting decisions’

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

Actress Bela Padilla has addressed online criticism questioning her supposed involvement in the casting of her uncle, Senator Robin Padilla, in “Blood vs Duty.”

The issue gained traction online amid heightened public scrutiny of the senator’s recent political actions, prompting some netizens to question why he was included in a show where Bela is part of the cast.

One netizen directly asked the actress on X: “Yay for you speaking up about Bato’s case but why r u silent about your incompetent tito na sinama mo pa sa project mo?”

Bela quickly pushed back against the implication.

“Sorry, but, what? I’m also assigned projects too. I was cast in this project in December. My uncle was added on recently. I have no power whatsoever in casting decisions,” she wrote.

She also pointed out that she was not even the main face of the project’s promotional materials and questioned why she alone was being singled out from the cast.

“Hindi nga ako ang pinakamalaking mukha sa poster. I don’t see anyone else from the cast being asked here. Has he added me in any of his films/shows previously? Get your facts straight. We work and are managed separately,” she added.

Bela further clarified that although they are relatives, their professional and political views are separate, emphasizing that she does not share the same ideological stance as her uncle.

She explained that while Robin Padilla was kind to her growing up, their interactions have become rare over the years.

“Our ideologies also differed… My uncle’s political affiliation has nothing to do with my personal beliefs and convictions,” she said.

The actress stressed that her casting in “Blood vs Duty” happened months before her uncle was added to the project, and that all casting decisions are made solely by the show’s executive and supervising producers.

“We are related but we manage to agree to disagree. I remain grateful for his kindness, but I also maintain an independent and personal sense of being in charge of my career, choices and convictions,” she concluded.