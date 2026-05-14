QC’s RetaShow 2026 turns recycled fashion into runway entertainment

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

Fashion as entertainment? Why not?

Fashion using recycled materials? Even more exciting.

That was exactly the energy at RetaShow 2026, where discarded curtains, denim scraps, kitchen towels, and old fabrics were transformed into runway-worthy creations in one of Quezon City’s most creative sustainability events yet.

Held at SM City Fairview, the third edition of the sustainability-driven fashion competition gathered 10 finalists who showcased high-fashion looks made with at least 70 percent recycled materials.

This year’s theme, “Twinning,” challenged designers to create paired looks that reflected cohesion, creativity, and wearability while promoting eco-friendly fashion practices.

Emerging as winners were Niño Casiwan of Barangay Nagkaisang Nayon, Ron Renigado of Barangay Commonwealth, and Prince Charles Galang of Barangay Novaliches Proper. The three designers each received 70,000 pesos and plaques from Mayor Joy Belmonte.

The competition was judged by designer Avel Bacudio, Julius Leaño Jr. of the Department of Science and Technology–Philippine Textile Research Institute, and Wear Forward founder Prince Jimdel Ventura.

Renigado admitted that the victory still had not fully sunk in after the show.

“Hindi pa po ako natutulog since 9 a.m. yesterday, so parang hindi ko pa siya totally ma-process… I’m just really grateful,” he said.

Galang, who joined the contest for the second time, also shared his excitement over the win.

“Hindi pa po masyadong nag-sink in pero sobrang masaya po,” he said.

Casiwan’s collection explored the idea of “fraternal twins,” using patchwork made from old curtains, kitchen towels, and leftover fabric scraps from his previous collections.

“Different look pero same pa rin sila, connected pa rin sila,” he explained, adding that his designs reflected his advocacy for slow fashion and sustainability.

Meanwhile, Renigado’s collection tackled the “duality of life,” blending light and dark inspirations with urban imagery such as skyscrapers and crowded city scenes.

Galang drew inspiration from “lukbutan,” an old term for hidden pockets, incorporating woven elements and transformable fashion pieces into his designs.

Among the standout looks during the show were sustainable ternos dyed using mangosteen, coconut husk, and onions; denim patchwork dresses; grunge-inspired children’s wear; and convertible skirts and pants that could transform into bags and shorts.

Several designers also leaned into Filipino identity and local culture.

Edel Santiago used discarded white cotton and natural dyes to create a terno-bolero paired with a tulip skirt, while Janeth Belchez reimagined traditional basahan-style patchwork into a modern balintawak-inspired dress.

Other finalists included Evelyn Rocela, Danryl Purisima, Jashmin Iballo, Catrina Lopez, and Sophia Servando.

The event also featured a special sustainable collection by Bacudio using PIÑAVEL, a textile made from pineapple fiber.

Adding entertainment to the evening was singer-songwriter Amiel Sol, who energized the crowd with performances of “Sa Bawat Sandali” and “Ikaw Lang Patutunguhan.”

Beyond the glitz and creativity, the event highlighted Quezon City’s broader sustainability efforts under its Textile Sustainability and Circularity Ordinance.

Belmonte shared that the city’s textile recycling initiatives have already diverted around 10,000 kilograms of clothing waste from landfills while helping fund literacy programs for public school students through Kilo/s QC, the city’s weight-based thrift store.

“We have created readers out of our non-readers because of textile reuse and recycling,” the mayor said.

The city also launched a Circularity Hub in Payatas that trains women weavers and supports cultural enterprises, while discarded corporate wear is being redistributed to job applicants who cannot afford professional clothing.

“Through our initiatives, we have shown what sustainability can truly be,” Belmonte added.