Ritz Azul welcomes first baby with husband Allan Guy

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

Actress Ritz Azul has officially given birth to her first child with husband Allan Guy, marking an emotional milestone after four years of anticipation.

The actress shared the happy news on Instagram, posting a heartwarming photo of Allan cradling their newborn baby, whom they affectionately call “Little Guy.”

Keeping her caption simple yet deeply meaningful, Ritz wrote: “Home.”

The post quickly drew warm messages from fans and friends, celebrating the couple’s new journey into parenthood.

Last month, Ritz opened up about her pregnancy journey, revealing that it took four years before they were finally blessed with their baby. She described the experience as deeply personal and emotional, sharing how each pregnancy journey is unique, but filled with love, gratitude, and support from family and loved ones.

She also shared glimpses of their intimate gender reveal and baby shower, organized by close friends and family.

Before giving birth, the actress also posted about her excitement and emotional anticipation, writing how “Baby Guy” was already surrounded by love even before arriving.

Ritz and Allan were married in November 2021 in Baguio City, followed by a second celebration in Palawan the following month.