Beauty queen Chelsea Fernandez loses P100K in cab

Miss Cosmo 2025 first runner-up Chelsea Fernandez has opened up about a distressing incident where she reportedly lost 100,000 pesos after accidentally leaving the money inside a ride-hailing vehicle she booked.

The beauty queen shared the heartbreaking experience on social media following her final walk as Miss Cosmo Philippines 2025 during The Miss Philippines coronation ball held last May 10.

In a candid caption accompanying a video of the event posted on May 12, she revealed the emotional aftermath of what was supposed to be a celebratory moment.

“She doesn’t know it yet, but after this event, she’ll lose P100k after leaving it in the car she booked, and no one will help and cooperate,” Chelsea wrote, expressing frustration over the unresolved situation.

“I don’t know anymore. I feel devastated,” she added.

According to Fernandez, the missing cash has yet to be recovered since the incident happened, and she did not disclose the specific ride-hailing service involved.

Following her post, social media users expressed sympathy and offered suggestions, including reaching out to the transport service’s office or tracking the next passenger who may have accessed the vehicle.

Chelsea responded to some comments, saying it was possible that either the driver or the next passenger may have found the money.

“Makonsensya sana,” she replied to one netizen who hoped the item would be returned.

She also confirmed that she has already reported the incident to the proper authorities while continuing to hope for its recovery.