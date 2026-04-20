PNP, FBI on Pinoy predator’s trail

The Philippine National Police (PNP) expressed readiness to assist the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in tracking down a Filipino wanted in the United States for alleged involvement in an online group that exploited minors through gaming and social media platforms between 2019 and 2021.

“The Philippine National Police supports all efforts to make the online space safe for everybody,” said PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr., who earlier committed to provide all necessary support to strengthen the campaign against cybercrimes.

“In this case, we are fully open to assisting the FBI to ensure that the suspect it has been looking for is tracked down and held accountable, in coordination with other concerned government agencies,” he added.

Earlier, the FBI offered a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Austin Jan Sy Yatco. It released a wanted poster identifying Yatco, born in August 1998 in San Pedro, Laguna.

U.S. authorities said he was part of a group that allegedly coerced minors into producing child sexual abuse material, which was then shared within the online network.

A federal arrest warrant was issued on January 23 by the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York in Brooklyn.

Yatco faces charges including sexual exploitation of children and possession and distribution of child pornography.

The FBI said he has links to Plano, Texas, and the Philippines, where he is believed to be currently residing.

Nartatez said local intelligence efforts are ongoing as police units work to validate leads and monitor possible movements within the country.

“At present, we are validating all available intelligence. Our units on the ground are actively coordinating, and we are continuously monitoring and gathering information to determine the suspect’s exact location,” the official said.

He added that specialized units have been mobilized to ensure readiness in both cyber and ground operations as authorities narrow down the suspect’s possible whereabouts.

Nartatez said specialized units have been mobilized to ensure readiness in both cyber and ground operations as authorities narrow down the suspect’s possible whereabouts. (Aaron Recuenco)