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Marcos vows to bring Zaldy Co home

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. (Photo by Mark Balmores)

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday, April 20, vowed to bring former lawmaker Zaldy Co back to the country to answer to the Filipino people regarding allegations against him in connection with the flood control scandal.

Marcos said the government will send a high-level coordination team to the Czech Republic to facilitate Co’s return following his arrest in Prague.

“Nananatili po siya sa kustodiya ng Czech Republic at isinasagawa natin ang lahat ng kinakailangang hakbang para sa kanyang pagbalik dito sa Pilipinas,” he said, noting that the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) will lead Co’s extradition.

“Ang ganitong mga proseso ay may mga sinusunod na legal na hakbang sa pagitan ng mga bansa kaya’t nangangailangan ng sapat na panahon upang maisagawa ng tama,” he added.

On April 16, Marcos announced Co’s arrest after months of evading authorities.

He was apprehended after allegedly crossing the border without proper documentation. (Betheena Unite)

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