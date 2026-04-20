Wemby fires 35 points in playoff debut as Spurs roll past Blazers

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Victor Wembanyama scored 35 points in his playoff debut and the San Antonio Spurs rolled to a 111-98 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 1 of their first-round Western Conference playoff series Sunday night.

Wembanyama’s 21 first-half points set an NBA record for the most in the opening half of an NBA playoff debut since the league’s play-by-play era began in 1997. His 35 total points set a Spurs franchise record for the most in a playoff debut, surpassing Tim Duncan’s 32 in 1998.

Stephon Castle and De’Aaron Fox each added 17 points and combined for 15 assists for San Antonio.

Deni Avdija had 30 points and 10 rebounds to lead Portland, which beat Phoenix 114-110 in Tuesday’s play-in game to earn the No. 7 seed.

Scoot Henderson, the No. 3 pick in the 2023 draft behind Wembanyama and Charlotte’s Brandon Miller, added 18 points.

Game 2 is Tuesday night in San Antonio before the series heads to Portland for Games 3 and 4.

The Spurs and the sell-out crowd — which included Duncan and former teammate and fellow Hall of Famer David Robinson sitting together courtside — at the Frost Bank Center were primed for the franchise’s first playoff game since 2019. The six-season postseason drought came immediately after San Antonio won five NBA championships while appearing in a league-tying 22 straight postseasons.

Spurs fans are again dreaming big — and it’s because of their 7-foot-4 post player from France who is a finalist for the NBA’s MVP and Defensive Player of the Year awards.

Wembanyama’s highlights included dribbling behind his back to avoid Avdija at halfcourt, backing him down to the top of the key, spinning around him and running free to the rim for a two-handed dunk midway through the first quarter.

Castle and Wembanyama ignited the Spurs’ scoring — as they have done all season — combining for 19 of the team’s 30 points in the first quarter.

Henderson made a 3-pointer and a breakaway layup as Portland opened the second half on an 8-0 run to trim a 16-point deficit in the first half to a 59-57 lead by San Antonio.

San Antonio clamped down defensively to regain their double-digit lead, with Luke Kornet and Devin Vassell each blocking Portland’s Donovan Clingan on the same possession in the third quarter.

Vassell went on to hit two straight 3-pointers to give the Spurs a 72-61 lead with five minutes remaining in the third quarter.