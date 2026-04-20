Whoever La Salle’s finals foe, Shane Reterta will certainly be part of its problem

By MARK REY MONTEJO

It is already well established that Angel Canino, Shevana Laput, and Amie Provido form the primary offensive core of La Salle, but its recent escape over reigning champion National University showed that the team has more scoring threats beyond the deadly troika.

This, after Shane Reterta, a second-year outside hitter, delivered a spectacular performance that helped power the Lady Spikers to a pulsating 27-25, 15-25, 23-25, 25-23, 15-13 win over the Lady Bulldogs in a match that drew another massive crowd at Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City last Sunday, April 19.

Reterta took the spotlight in La Salle-NU’s rematch with a splendid triple-double effort off a season-high 21 points built on 14 attacks, three blocks, and four aces along with 15 excellent digs, and 18 excellent receptions to be named as Player of the Game.

Her best game this season sparked the Taft-based squad’s resurgence after being down throughout the fourth frame. More importantly, the victory booked La Salle’s ticket to its 22nd Finals appearance to inch closer to reclaiming the title after failed bids the past two seasons.

Individually, it was a solid performance for Reterta, who didn’t expect having such statline, after she only had five points for La Salle in their first-round meeting with NU.

“‘Di ko rin po ini-expect na ganun ‘yong magiging outcome ng laro ko, kasi gusto ko rin talagang tumulong sa mga ates, isa ako sa mga nagco-contribute sa team, at isa ako sa mga nasasandalan nila,” said Reterta.

Battling knee pain, the 5-foot-9 outside hitter from Gen Trias, Cavite came through in clutch moments, giving La Salle the needed boost it needed to complete the remarkable comeback against NU.

“Siguro, ‘yong iniinda ko masakit po siya, pero mas kailangan po namin na manalo muna, kailangan po munang matapos ‘yong game na panalo talaga.‘Tong nararamdaman ko, pwede pa ‘to after game, pwede pa ‘to bukas or sa ibang araw [isipin],” said Reterta.

“Kung pipigilan ko po ‘yong sarili ko na lumabas po, kung ‘di ngayon kailan pa namin magagawa, nasa sarili ko ‘yon na kaya kong ilaban kung ano mang nararamdaman ko,” she added.

A former Bethel Academy standout, Reterta wasn’t new in an offensive onslaught as she made a historic 36-point explosion during her junior playing years at Shakey’s Girls Volleyball Invitational League (SGVIL) nearly two years ago.

Reterta’s showing against the Vange Alinsug-skippered NU, surely highlighted her offensive value and proved that La Salle’s offense is not only relying on Canino, Laput, and Provido.

And their next rival in the Finals would definitely take note of that.