Deliver rider dies after falling off bridge in Manila

A motorcycle delivery rider died after losing control of his vehicle and falling from Beata Bridge into a brewery warehouse in Pandacan, Manila, on Sunday morning, April 19.

Closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage showed the rider traveling along the flyover at around 7 a.m. when he suddenly lost control of the motorcycle.

Authorities said the vehicle veered off course and struck the gutter, causing the rider to be thrown off the bridge and get hurled into the premises of a beer warehouse below.

He was declared dead on the spot.

Initial investigation revealed that the impact also damaged portions of the flyover’s steel railings, some of which were found broken and bent after the crash.

The police have yet to release the victim’s identity pending notification of his family.

Further investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the accident. (Diann Calucin)