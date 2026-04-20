HeadlinesNews

Deliver rider dies after falling off bridge in Manila

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Police recover the body of the delivery rider who fell from Beata Bridge after losing control of his motorcycle on Monday, April 20. (Photo from MPD)

A motorcycle delivery rider died after losing control of his vehicle and falling from Beata Bridge into a brewery warehouse in Pandacan, Manila, on Sunday morning, April 19.

Closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage showed the rider traveling along the flyover at around 7 a.m. when he suddenly lost control of the motorcycle.

Authorities said the vehicle veered off course and struck the gutter, causing the rider to be thrown off the bridge and get hurled into the premises of a beer warehouse below.

He was declared dead on the spot.

Initial investigation revealed that the impact also damaged portions of the flyover’s steel railings, some of which were found broken and bent after the crash.

The police have yet to release the victim’s identity pending notification of his family.

Further investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the accident. (Diann Calucin)

 

Archery bags 2nd bronze
Donita Rose working on body, wants to be on FHM cover again
PDEA-7 head sorry for strip search embarrassment
Palace raises communist bogey vs Duterte
Number one budget hotel in Thailand opens in Manila
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Janella Salvador sa relasyon nila ni Klea Pineda: No label needed

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Janella Salvador sa relasyon nila ni Klea Pineda: No label needed
Entertainment
Mark Herras, lalayasan na ang ‘Pinas?
Entertainment Timing
SGA, Thunder too hot for Suns, triumph 119-84 in Western playoff opener
Basketball Headlines Sports
Two found dead inside Tondo condo – MPD
Headlines News