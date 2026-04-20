19 NPA rebels killed in Negros Occidental clash

Nineteen suspected members of the New People’s Army (NPA) were killed in a series of encounters with government troops in Toboso, Negros Occidental, the Philippine Army (PA) confirmed on Monday, April 20.

The clashes involved troops from the 79th Infantry (Masaligan) Battalion under the 303rd Infantry (Brown Eagle) Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division (3ID), who engaged alleged remnants of the Northern Negros Front, Komiteng Rehiyon-Negros (NNF, KR-N), in Brgy. Salamanca around 3:58 a.m. on April 19, according to PA spokesperson Col. Louie Dema-ala.

The rebel group was reportedly led by Roger Fabillar, also known as Arnel Tapang and Jhong, who is wanted for multiple killings. Authorities have linked his group to violent incidents in Toboso, Calatrava, and Escalante City. A ₱1 million bounty has been offered for his arrest.

The PA has not released the identities of those killed as of writing and has not disclosed whether there were casualties on the government side.

The clashes reportedly began on April 18.

The latest fighting is part of ongoing counterinsurgency operations in Negros Island, which has long been a hotspot of communist rebel activity.

The NPA, the armed wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines, has been waging one of Asia’s longest-running insurgencies since 1969.

Government forces have intensified operations in recent years following a national push to dismantle guerrilla fronts across the country.

The Army said the April 19 encounter was not an isolated incident. A day earlier, troops from the 15th Infantry Battalion also engaged suspected remnants of the Southwest Front Komiteng Rehiyon-Negros in a firefight in Sitio Lomboy, Brgy. Caliling, Cauayan, Negros Occidental.

Around 366 residents were displaced by the clashes, Toboso Mayor Richard Jaojoco said in a Facebook post. (Martin Sadongdong)