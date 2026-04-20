‘My Bespren Emman’: New inspirational drama offers hope amid trying times

In a media landscape often dominated by fast-paced thrillers and escapist content, “My Bespren Emman” takes a different path. It reminds people that even amid hardship and uncertainty, hope is not only necessary, it is possible.

At the heart of the series is Ruth, a woman born in prison and orphaned at a young age. The story follows her quiet determination to rise above her past and build a future shaped not by where she came from, but by who she chooses to become.

Portraying Ruth is Shaina Magdayao, who describes her character as imperfect yet admirable for her unwavering faith.

“Alam niyo kasi si Ruth, hindi perfect ang kanyang buhay, napakabigat ng pinagdaanan. Just the fact that she grew up in a prison and got orphaned at a very young age, mabigat na. She had no choice but to grow up in an orphanage. But what’s nice about the character of Ruth is that she never lost hope,” Shaina shared.

Beyond Ruth’s personal struggles, “My Bespren Emman” highlights the importance of human connection. The series gently reminds viewers that while hardships are inevitable, no one is meant to face them alone.

JM de Guzman plays Mateo De Jesus, a key figure in Ruth’s journey who becomes part of her path toward healing and self-discovery.

The actor shared that the project also contributed to his own personal renewal.

“Nakatulong ang show in a way na I got to reconnect with God. ‘Yung spiritual relationship ko with God, sobrang lumakas ulit,” he said.

The show also reflects a broader truth about storytelling itself.

At its best, entertainment does more than distract, it helps people process their experiences, find meaning in difficult seasons, and rediscover the strength to move forward. “My Bespren Emman” embraces this balance, blending emotional depth with accessible storytelling that keeps audiences engaged.

Joining Shaina and JM is a strong ensemble cast led by Ai-Ai delas Alas, Sid Lucero, and Michael de Mesa. Also part of the series are Ryrie Sophia, Kit Thompson, Elyson de Dios, TJ Valderrama, Iven Lim, and Donna Cariaga.

“My Bespren Emman” premieres on April 27 at 8:45 p.m. as part of TV5’s primetime TodoMax Primetime Singko block.