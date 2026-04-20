The business of being Alden Richards

No doubt, Alden Richards has already conquered show business. Being part of a pair behind two of the highest-grossing films in Philippine cinema history is proof enough.

But Alden isn’t one to rest on his laurels. Instead, he has steadily positioned himself as a savvy businessman, expanding beyond the screen.

He now runs his own multimedia company, Myriad Entertainment Corporation, and has ventured into the food industry, with restaurants in Quezon City, Silang, Tagaytay, and Biñan.

For him, it’s about long-term security.

“Alam ko naman na ang industriya natin is very fickle… you have to be ready with a fallback,” he said. “Kahit pa konti-konti, nagsisimula tayo.”

Showbiz has also taught him the value, and risks, of partnerships.

“You have to deal with the right people… pero mahirap magtiwala ngayon. Be careful, but be a risk-taker as well.”

Alden is hands-on in every venture, making sure he understands what he puts his name on. The same goes for endorsements.

“Kasi dapat totoo ka. Makikita ‘yan—people will know if you’re faking it.”

This mindset aligns with his recent partnership with Fruitas Holdings Inc.

“Ang pinakagusto ko dito is authentic sila—they use real fruits, something that aligns with my health goals,” he said. “In that sense, aligning myself with the company is also a way of inspiring my followers to live and eat healthy.”

From his journey, he holds on to a few key business lessons: start small but start now, don’t fear failure, and treat every setback as a lesson.

“I don’t believe in failure… you either succeed or you learn.”

More than building businesses, Alden hopes to inspire fellow artists to grow beyond acting.

“I want artists to explore more… hindi lang tayo artista. We could do more.”

Amen to that.