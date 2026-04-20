Poetry finds new home

We recently experienced something quite unexpected: an open mic poetry reading at Kamuning Bakery Cafe.

It’s a scene many haven’t witnessed in years. Once a thriving trend, poetry readings have since taken a backseat to more lucrative pastimes. But for Wilson Lee Flores, the goal is simple, to revive interest in the spoken word, especially among younger generations.

“Marami kasi akong kaibigan na mahilig sa poetry, so naisip ko magandang gawing venue ang bakery namin,” he shared.

Soon enough, the event had a name: Pan de Panitikan.

Its inaugural run was held on April 17, drawing a modest but passionate crowd of poets and enthusiasts. Among those who took the mic were Tempo and Manila Bulletin columnist Nestor Cuartero and award-winning actor Cesar Montano.

Cuartero presented two recent poems, which he described as “off-the-cuff” pieces reflecting on life and aging.

Montano, on the other hand, delivered a piece titled “Kalayaan.” His poem explored the idea of unseen chains, restrictions people place on themselves, sometimes unconsciously.

“Freedom is not in riches or glory. Freedom is in believing. Freedom is about having faith. Freedom is God,” he said.

Through his poem, the actor revealed a more reflective, spiritual side, something he said is rooted in his upbringing.

“Bata pa lang ako, madalas na kaming basahan ng aralin ng Panginoon ng nanay ko.”

These days, Montano is channeling that introspection into writing. Taking a step back from television, he is focusing on creative work.

“Ayoko na muna gumawa ng TV project, nakakapagod. Puro writing lang talaga ako ngayon—I write plays, songs, poems, anything that strikes my fancy.”

He is currently working on a musical centered on Jose Rizal, but with a twist. Instead of portraying Rizal, like he did eons ago, Montano takes on the role of his brother, Paciano Rizal.

“Hindi ko alam—parang hindi ako makaalis sa anino niya. Pero it’s a good thing, dahil very interesting ang buhay ni Rizal,” he said.

The musical will explore Rizal’s time in Japan, particularly his relationship with Osei-san, and is being prepared for a possible pitch in Hollywood.

As to Pan de Panitikan, he said, “Natuwa ako noong nalaman ko ito. It’s about time. Kailangan natin ng mga ganito para na rin sa bagong henerasyon. Kesa kung social media ang pinagkakaabalahan nila e, mas mainam na ang poetry.”

With initiatives like Pan de Panitikan, poetry may just be finding its voice again, one verse, one story, and one stage at a time.