Red-hot ROS eyes win No. 8, sets new goal

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Games Tuesday

(Ninoy Aquino Stadium)

5:15 p.m. — Macau vs Titan Ultra

7:30 p.m. — Rain or Shine vs Phoenix

Focus now turns to securing a twice-to-beat advantage for Rain or Shine as it continues to stake its pristine record this time, against Phoenix in the PBA Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium on Tuesday, April 21.

The Elasto Painters remain the hottest team in the league with a seven-game winning streak and there has been no signs of slowing down heading into the 7:30 p.m. nightcap against the Fuel Masters.

Rain or Shine even made it rain in its 124-117 win over Terrafirma, tying the league record in most threes and fours made combined with 23 conversions.

Setting up the table is the clash between the still winless Macau and the still playoff-seeking Titan Ultra in the first game at 5:15 p.m.

“We have seven wins. Seven wins assure you a quarterfinals spot. Pwede na kami mag isip ngayon ng twice to beat so ang kwenta namin sa twice to beat mga siyam na panalo so kailangan pa namin ng dalawang panalo para sa twice to beat,” said ROS head coach Yeng Guiao.

On top of playing their best stretch of games in franchise history, the Elasto Painters are coming into the contest after five-day rest — a much-needed respite given the nature of the team’s high-octane offense.

Jaylen Johnson, who is coming off a triple-double performance, is expected to lead the charge anew alongside able supporting cast in Adrian Nocum, Jhonard Clarito, Caelan Tiongson, Felix Lemetti and Gian Mamuyac.

Standing in front of them, however, are the Fuel Masters who aren’t too shabby either with a 4-3 record.

Sitting just outside the top 4 — currently being crowded by the likes of NLEX at the second place with a 6-2 record, followed by Ginebra, Meralco and TNT on a deadlock on the third with 5-2 slates, a win for Phoenix should keep them within the twice-to-beat picture.

To do that, however, they would need another big game from James Dickey III while also getting ample contributions from the locals led by Jason Perkins, Kenneth Tuffin, Ricci Rivero, Tyler Tio and Evan Nelle.