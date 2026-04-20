Modern jeepney crash leaves 1 dead, 21 injured in QC

A passenger was killed and 21 others were injured when a modern jeepney crashed into a traffic post in Cubao, Quezon City, on Sunday afternoon, April 19, after its driver reportedly fell asleep following more than seven hours on the road.

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) said the incident occurred at around 2:17 p.m. at the corner of 15th Avenue and P. Tuazon Boulevard in Barangay San Roque, Cubao.

Authorities identified the vehicle as a Montalban–Araneta Center-bound modern jeepney.

Based on initial investigation, the driver, identified as 22-year-old John Angelo Paseos, admitted he had fallen asleep after driving for more than seven hours.

“Umamin ang driver na nakatulog siya habang nagmamaneho at matagal na siyang bumiyahe bago nangyari ang aksidente,” said QCPD District Traffic Enforcement Unit chief Lt. Col. Geoff Lim.

“Dahil dito, nawalan siya ng kontrol sa sasakyan bago ito sumalpok sa traffic post at nagtamo ng matinding pinsala sa unahang bahagi,” Lim added.

Twenty-two passengers were rushed to the Quirino Memorial Medical Center, where one was declared dead and two others were listed in critical condition, according to Lim. He added that six of the injured were minors.

The QCPD identified the fatality as a 30-year-old male passenger seated at the front right side of the jeepney. He sustained severe leg injuries.

CCTV footage showed the jeepney overtaking another vehicle moments before the crash, while some passengers recounted that the unit had been swerving as early as its trip from Montalban, Rizal.

Lim said the jeepney was carrying around 20 to 25 passengers at the time of the incident, within its authorized capacity of 23 passengers excluding the driver and conductor.

The driver tested negative for alcohol, while results of his drug test remain pending as part of the ongoing investigation. He is currently in QCPD Sector 3 custody.

The QCPD District Traffic Enforcement Unit is coordinating with the Land Transportation Office (LTO) and will submit its findings for further review. It also recommended the issuance of a show-cause order against the operator and the driver.

Lim noted that the driver may face charges of reckless imprudence resulting in multiple physical injuries and damage to property. (Trixee Rosel)