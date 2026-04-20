Alex Eala, now ranked No. 44, hopes to re-ignite ‘magic’ at Madrid Open

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Alex Eala hopes to pick up pace after a slow start in the clay court season when she competes in the Mutua Madrid Open this week in Spain.

The unseeded Eala is drawing strength from a slight improvement of her career ranking, climbing from 45 to No. 44 this week ahead of her first-round clash with a still unidentified qualifier.

A first-round victory for Eala sets her a next meeting with a familiar rival in 19th seed Elise Mertens, who earned a first-round bye.

Eala opened her clay court campaign on a sad note as she absorbed early exits in Linz and Stuttgart the past weeks, but she remains positive she can regain her rhythm after an impressive run in the hard court swing.

But the WTA1000 event promises to be another challenging assignment for Eala, with the 20-year-old Filipina ace bracketed in the lower half of the draw that has second seed Elena Rybakina, sixth pick Amanda Anisimova, and Grand Slam champions Jelena Ostapenko and Madison Keys, to name a few.

Last year, Eala – still riding the momentum of a breakthrough run at the Miami Open run that saw her reach the semis – advanced to the second round of this tournament after dispatching Viktoriya Tomova only to fall against five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek in three sets.

But much has changed since then, with expectations rising and pressure continuing to build up on the young Filipina.

The Madrid Open is just one of Eala’s build-up events leading to the French Open set late next month where she aims to eclipse a first-round finish last year.